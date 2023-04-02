TIRUPATI: Police suspect that the murder of a techie whose charred body was found on Sunday morning in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh was due to his brother’s extramarital affair with another woman.

The charred body of Nagaraju (36) was found in the burnt car near Ganguudupalle village on Naidupeta-Puthalapattu road. After being alerted by the locals on Sunday morning, police rushed to spot and identified the victim on the basis of the car's registration number. Nagaraju, who was working at a leading IT company in Bengaluru, was murdered past midnight and the accused tried to make it appear like an accident by pushing the car into a ditch. Nagaraju hailed from Brahmanapalli village in the same district and is survived by his wife and two children.

His family members allege that Sarpanch Chanakya killed Nagaraju in the name of talking him out for a discussion regarding the affair. As per reports, Nagaraju's younger brother Purushottam had an extra-marital relationship with Sarpanch Chanakya's brother Vithinjay's wife. On the day of Shivratri, there was a clash between the two groups regarding this issue, and a panchayat was also called for to sort out this issue.

It is reported that Sarpanch Chanakya called Nagaraju to talk to him about this and took him out and killed him. Sarpanch Chanakya is currently on the run and the police are searching for him and other two accused.

Meanwhile, Nagaraju's wife Sulochana made sensational comments. She alleged that her husband was killed by four people Gopi, Rupenjaya, Chanakya, and Subbanna. They called him out for compromise and killed him and burnt the car, she stated.

