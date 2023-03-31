KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic road accident a teacher who was the sole breadwinner of the family, died after being run over by a concrete mixer lorry. The accident took place on the Sircilla bypass road on the outskirts of Karimnagar town in the state of Telangana on Friday morning.

As per reports, the victim Rajitha, a native of Karimnagar was working as a mathematics teacher at Rahimkhanpet model school. On Friday morning she was going to work on her two-wheeler when a concrete lorry rammed her vehicle and ran over her near the Sircilla bypass road.

She was crushed to death, and could not be saved despite wearing a helmet. Rajitha was the only support for her two children after her husband Vinod Kumar died five years ago. Her family members were in a state of shock after they were informed about the accident, which left the children orphaned.

The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered by the Karimnagar-2 police station.

