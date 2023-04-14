Hyderabad: The SOT police busted a gang who were manufacturing adulterated ice cream on Thursday in the city. The gang was cheating people by selling the ice creams manufactured using hazardous chemicals as branded ice cream.

Food safety officials along with police conducted a raid at a private food company in Chandanagar and caught them in possession of adulterated ice cream stocks area in the city, on Friday. Police said these chemicals were used to enhance the taste but were harmful to health.

Padmaja, who was managing the factory at Chandanagar, said that ice creams were manufactured by labeling mango and orange bar covers and stated that they have permission to run the factory in the name of Best Ice Cream. However the food safety license expired a few days ago and was not renewed, she told officials.

The police have arrested the main accused Srinivas Reddy and other people who are involved in this racket and have seized equipment and machinery worth ₹10 Lakhs from the factory.

