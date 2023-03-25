Hyderabad: Police Arrest 4 From Delhi For Loan Scam In The Name of Reliance

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths arrested four people from Delhi and sent notices to other 10 others for allegedly cheating people in the name of Reliance Capital company on the pretext of providing loans.

As per police investigation, a gang that was operating a fake telecall center was impersonating executives of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and made Rs. 5 crores by scamming 27 victims of various states of India, police stated on Friday.

The incident came to light when a senior citizen from the city who was cheated and lost Rs.30 lakh, booked a case against the accused. The victim received a call from a person claiming to be an executive of Reliance Capital and offered home loans and collected up to Rs 30 lakhs in the name of registration fees, GST, Income Tax, processing fees, etc.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) Sneha Mehra alleged that the accused were operating a call center named “Magic Trip India” located in Govindpura Delhi and approached people through Whatsapp, E-mail, and SMS for loan purposes and used their Bank accounts and SIM cards for duping them. As per reports, around 27 victims from various states have been targeted by this gang and lost over Rs. 5 crores.

Seventeen mobile phones, seven laptops, and a CPU were seized and copies of fake loan documents circulated by them in order to gain the trust of the victims were also found. The accused arrested were identified as Tarun Ojha, Guru Charan Singh, Yogendra Singh Badoria and Shahadat Ansari.

