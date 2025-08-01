Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash Dating Rumors: Cricketer Breaks Silence, Slams Hurtful Comments from Fans

Following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been rumored to be dating RJ Mahvash. The cricket player has now spoken out against the rumors, denouncing those who referred to RJ Mahvash as a "homewrecker."

In an interview with Raj Shamani for his podcast, Chahal responded to the rumors. Chahal stated, "No, there's nothing going on with Mahvash or anybody else," in response to a question about it. People are free to think whatever they choose. He said he needs time to get over his divorce with Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal Addresses Dating Rumors with RJ Mahvash

In addition, the cricket player discussed the widely shared photo of him and Mahvash from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai. People started talking about dating after he revealed that it was the first time they had seen him with someone.

Speaking candidly about how the dating rumors affected them, she said, "When I was spotted with someone for the first time, people immediately began to link us." She (RJ Mahvash) explained everything, but it was still really difficult for her. People labeled her a "homewrecker" and said some really hurtful things. I felt awful. We were unable to go out together.

Chahal revealed how Mahvash supported him during a difficult period in his life and how it hurt him to see her drawn into the controversies surrounding his divorce. Regarding the Christmas dinner photos, he stated that although there were five others present, "the photo was cropped to make it look like just the two of us were on a dinner date."

He was troubled by one other incident. Before he left for the airport, they were spotted together at a hotel. Chahal claimed that a video was taken while she was taking him from a hotel to the airport. "People started saying all sorts of cheap things, like we were coming out of a hotel room," he remarked, correcting his hair. I was deeply hurt by that. It was really distressing.