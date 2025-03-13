Yuzvendra Chahal Dating Rumors: RJ Mahvash's Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Over the past few days, speculations have been going rife about Indian star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his dating life. Chahal, who was recently divorced from Instagram influencer Dhanshree Verma, was found with yet another influencer RJ Mahvash. Mahvash is also an actress who has a few interesting projects lined up. Ever since fans got a glimpse of the two, they have been going gaga over them.

After India won the Champions Trophy, RJ Mahvash even called herself the lady luck needed for the team. With the dating speculations going wild, neither Chahal nor RJ Mahvash reacted to the virality they managed to create with their presence in Dubai. If reports are to be believed, Chahal is rumored to be dating RJ Mahvash for quite some time and it was at the Champions Trophy that speculations have gone wild over the couple.

Chahal dating rumors: RJ Mahvash's Cryptic Message?

Amid the growing rumors, RJ Mahvash's recent Instagram story sparks further speculation. Mahvash won the award for Best Mega Influencer and she shared a proud message celebrating her win. RJ Mahvash emotionally wrote that the young Mahvash must be happy and proud to see how glorious and productive she turned out to be.

Alongside the message, Mahvash also wrote that you don't have to worry about what people around you are chirping about, you just do your work and keep moving on. It's not rocket science to assume that it is about the recent relationship drama that's piled up on her. While it is true that both Chahal and RJ were seen spending time together at Champions Trophy, the rumors have spread like wildfire and this can have an impact on both of them.