Virat Kohli Doesn’t Deserve Spot in Indian Team: Irfan Pathan

Sydney: Former cricketer Irfan Pathan criticized Virat Kohli for not playing domestic cricket and failing to address technical flaws in his game. Pathan questioned Kohli’s place in the Indian team after his poor performance in the recent Test series against Australia, where India lost 1-3 and missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Kohli scored only 190 runs in nine innings, often getting out with edges to the slip fielders or the keeper. Pathan emphasized that it’s time to end the "superstar culture" in the Indian team. “We need to end superstar culture, we need team culture. You need to improve yourself and improve the Indian team. There were matches before this series too, and they had an opportunity to play domestic cricket, but they didn't. We need to change that culture,” Pathan said.

Pathan also referred to how even legends like Sachin Tendulkar played Ranji Trophy when it wasn’t required, just to get more time on the pitch. “When was the last time Virat Kohli played domestic cricket? It has been more than a decade,” he remarked.

He further criticized Kohli’s first-innings performance, saying, “For the Indian team in 2024, in the first innings where you basically set up the match, Virat Kohli's average is 15. And if you consider his average over the last five years, it's not even 30. Does the Indian team deserve its senior player? Instead, give a youngster a chance. Tell him to get ready. He will also give an average of 25-30. This is about the team, not the individuals.”

Pathan went on to question if Kohli was genuinely focused on improving his game, saying, “When we talk about Virat Kohli, he has done a lot for India. He has delivered many performances. But you are getting out from the same mistake again and again. You are not creating a gap between two mistakes. You are not trying to fix the technical mistake. Sunny sir (Sunil Gavaskar) is in the field. How long does it take to talk to Sunny Sir or someone?”

India lost the fifth Test by six wickets, with Australia regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pathan’s comments have sparked debate about Kohli’s current form and his future in the team.