RCB Unbox Event: Will Virat Kohli Unveil the New Jersey for IPL 2025?

If there is one franchise in the IPL that knows how to take care of its players, it's the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite not having a single IPL title to their name, the RCB has crores of fans across the globe who always displayed unending support for their team. It's for this reason that the franchise has started the unboxing event for their die-hard fans.

Takes place at Chinnaswamy Stadium every year, the RCB Unboxing event is a joyous occasion for fans, and even this year, fans have turned up in huge numbers to cheer their favorite team.

RCB Unbox Event 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Others to Lead

If reports are to be believed, Dinesh Karthik will most likely be inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame. The wicket-keeper retired from the tournament last year and has rejoined the team as a batting coach this season.

The RCB unboxing event is where the franchise unveils the jersey and also introduces the full squad for the upcoming season. After the mega auction, RCB has got some exciting new entrants into their squad, and the franchise will introduce these players to the fans.

Some great performers like Sanjith Hegde, Aishwarya Rangarajan, Hanumankind, DJ Chetan, MJ Rakesh, and Savaari Band are a few of the names that will perform at this high-profile event.

RCB Unboxing Event: Who will unveil the jersey?

Even though the jersey for Royal Challengers Bengaluru for this season is already out, the official reveal is what fans will usually be waiting for. For this season, RCB has gone back to their iconic red and dark blue combination. They dropped the royal blue from last season, and this comes off as a huge surprise for fans.

While some argued that last year's jersey was exquisite, other fans argued that their iconic red and dark blue combination is RCB going back to its roots. The new jerseys will also be out for fans to purchase on the official Royal Challengers Bengaluru website.

It will also be a surprise as to who will unveil the latest and updated jersey. Will it be Virat Kohli? Will it be Dinesh Karthik or will they let the young captain Rajat Patidar do the honors?