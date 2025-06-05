Bengaluru RCB Stampede: Tamil Techie Kamatchi Killed in Brutal Chaos

The stampede that ensued after the release of Thug Life OTT left more than 11 people feared dead, marking a dark chapter not only for RCB but also in the history of Bengaluru. This confusion was caused by the policies regarding ground passes. Initially, only pass holders were allowed in Chinnaswamy Stadium, but later, management announced that everyone could enter, causing confusion.

One of the victims who succumbed to the tragedy was Tamil Nadu's Kamatchi. Aged 27, Kamatchi was from the Tiruppur district and was working as an IT employee in Bengaluru. She had gone to witness the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium before things turned worse.

Kamatch is the daughter of S. Moorthy and S. Rajalakshmi, the correspondent of Vivekanda Vidyalaya Matriculation School near Myvadi near Udumalpet. Both parents and other relatives of Kamatchi rushed to Bengaluru to collect her body and bring it back to their hometown and complete the final rites.