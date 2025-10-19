Axar Patel Over KL Rahul? Gautam Gambhir Blasted for Bizarre Call in IND vs AUS Game

The Indian team management led by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill is under heavy scrutiny after Axar Patel was promoted ahead of KL Rahul in the batting order during the ongoing ODI series. The decision has drawn widespread criticism from fans and former cricketers who have labeled it as one of the most questionable tactical calls in recent times.

The controversy began when India sent Axar Patel to bat at No. 5, a position where KL Rahul has historically thrived. Rahul, who averages over 50 at that spot, has been one of India’s most consistent performers in ODIs. However, the management’s choice to push Axar ahead of him has baffled many, with several experts calling it an unnecessary experiment that undermines Rahul’s stability and experience in the middle order.

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration over the move. He wrote,

“Axar Patel before KL Rahul at No. 5 is criminal. For heaven’s sake, this is international cricket. How do you justify this? Absolutely ridiculous from Gambhir and Gill.”

Ganesh’s post quickly went viral, striking a chord with fans who felt that the team’s tactics were becoming increasingly erratic. Many argued that Gambhir’s inclination toward left-right batting combinations has come at the expense of proven performers. Others pointed out that decisions like these risk damaging the confidence of senior players like KL Rahul.

Neither Gambhir nor Gill has addressed the criticism publicly so far, but the silence has only added to speculation about the team’s internal strategy. Sources suggest that the move was part of an experimental approach to strengthen the lower order, though it appears to have backfired with both fans and analysts questioning the logic behind it.

As India prepares for the next fixture, the debate continues to intensify. If Axar Patel fails to deliver in his promoted role, the backlash could grow stronger, putting additional pressure on both Gambhir and Gill to justify their selection strategy. For now, KL Rahul’s omission from his preferred batting slot has become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket.