AUS vs.SA, WTC Final 2025: Rs.30 Crore Prize Money for Temba Bavuma and Team?

The test format is one of the oldest and longest formats in cricket history. Even in 2025, the red-ball game continues to attract a large fan base. Despite the advancements in T20 cricket, test cricket remains a popular format, with numerous players demonstrating their passion for representing their respective nations in whites.

From Virat Kohli to Pat Cummins, every top player loves the longer format, and that's one of the reasons why the World Test Championship final is considered the sport's most prestigious contest ever. This is reflected in the prize money that both the teams playing in the final will be getting. Let's take a look at the prize money.

WTC Final Prize Money for Temba Bavuma's South African Team, Revealed!

South Africa is ready to win an ICC title for the first time in 27 years, and the country will celebrate the sport that has given them something beautiful and memorable to cherish for the rest of their lives. Led valiantly and proudly by Temba Bavuma, South Africa will also get their hands on the coveted WTC Maze that Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli badly wanted.

Now, it's Temba Bavuma's time to enjoy the moment and be in the spotlight as South Africa wins the championship by defeating the mighty Aussies.

The WTC Final winner will receive a substantial prize check of $3.6 million, equivalent to approximately Rs.30 crores. The runner-up team will get a prize money check of $2.16 million (Rs. 18 crore).

Team India, who ended up as the third-best test side in this cycle, will end up winning Rs.12 crores, and it's a sad moment for the team, but it's time to bask in South African glory as they end up the ultimate winners of the WTC maze.