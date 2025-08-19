Asia Cup 2025 Team India: Shreyas Iyer Axed, Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal Shock Omission!

Selecting 15 best players in a team that's as talented as team India is not an easy task, and on Tuesday, the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar had to do the difficult task of picking a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Ahead of the decision, there were many rumors floating around about Shubman Gill making it to the squad. Gill, who is India's current test team captain, hasn't really proved his mettle in T20Is. Alongside Gill, there was also the question of Yashasvi Jaiswal getting a chance to open the side. Jaiswal's selection was deemed picky.

If Jaiswal is given a chance, then Sanju Samson must be dropped, which wasn't going to happen. So, what did Ajit Agarkar and Surya Kumar Yadav do? Let's find out.

Despite his best efforts, Shreyas Iyer was not included in the 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad. IPL performances are supposedly the benchmark for getting selected into the Indian T20 squad. Despite consistently performing well for team India in limited overs cricket, Shreyas Iyer was not given a chance.

There will be many questions asked from the BCCI over Shreyas' exclusion, and if India goes on to lose the tournament owing to the decision, it will turn into a big pile of mess. Alongside Iyer, Jaiswal also wasn't selected for the team.

Shubman Gill was made the vice-captain of the team, and this decision also will raise many eyebrows. Team India is likely to start the batting with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Jitesh Sharma will be the alternate wicket-keeper.

Mohammed Siraj was rested, and the bowling attack has spinners in dominance. All in all, it's yet another controversial selection from Ajit Agarkar, and it remains to be seen if the Shubman Gill gamble in T20s will pay off or not.

Here's the full squad: