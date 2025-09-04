Amit Mishra Retires: Net Worth 2025, Family, Marital Status, and More!

As Amit Mishra brings the curtains down on his long cricketing career, curiosity about his life beyond the pitch has grown. Known for his calm demeanour and consistency as a leg spinner, Mishra has kept his personal world fairly private. Yet there is enough to understand the man who balanced cricketing success with a grounded lifestyle.

Born in Delhi, Amit Mishra grew up in a middle class household. His father SM Mishra was associated with Indian Railways while his mother Chandrakala Mishra played a strong role in supporting his early passion for cricket. He also has a brother, Sanjay Mishra, with whom he shares a close bond. His grounded upbringing is often reflected in the simplicity with which he carries himself, never letting fame alter his personality.

Amit Mishra Retires: 2025 Net Worth, Wife, Family, and Other Details!

Amit Mishra’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹45 crore. A large portion of this has come from his long association with the Indian Premier League, where he was valued for his ability to deliver in crunch situations. Over the years he earned consistent contracts with franchises like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His earnings from the IPL combined with match fees from representing India in Tests, ODIs and T20s formed the core of his financial base. Endorsements, appearances and his investments have added further stability to his portfolio. Even in the later part of his career he continued to feature in the IPL, making him one of the longest serving names in the tournament’s history.

When it comes to his personal relationships, Amit Mishra has largely kept a low profile. Unlike many of his contemporaries, there are no confirmed public records of him being married or having children. He appears to be single and has chosen to keep his private life away from the media glare.

Outside cricket, Mishra is known for his love of movies and enjoys spending time watching films in different languages. He is also quite active on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he interacts with his large fan base of over two million followers. His posts often reflect his positive outlook and his gratitude towards fans who supported him throughout his career.

Amit Mishra’s personal story is one of steady growth, grounded values and quiet achievements. While he may not have lived life in the spotlight off the field, his career earnings, family bonds and simple lifestyle underline his balanced approach to life. As he retires, fans will remember not just the wickets and the IPL hat tricks but also the man who stayed true to himself both on and off the field.