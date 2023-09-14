Cricket legends from India, Lanka, Bangladesh for 'No Honking Twenty20 Series'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The Road Safety World Series has announced the launch of the inaugural ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series’, a unique initiative that through cricket legends aims at creating awareness of the growing urgency of providing a safer environment on roads in India.

The three-match series, which gets underway from September 16 to 18, 2023 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ground at Mira-Bhayandar (West), will feature three teams from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Matches will be played on September 16, 17 and 18.

The ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series’ is an extension of the popular Road Safety World Series, supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The series is a unique concept featuring India Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends all converging for a single cause – to promote a safer environment on the roads while also focusing on reducing noise levels through extreme honking, a serious concern in the country.

Speaking about the ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series, Ravi Gaikwad, Chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range), Government of Maharashtra, said, “The ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series’ is an incredible initiative by RSWS to raise awareness and reduce this rising concern on the road through influential cricket legends and celebrities.

"As responsible citizens of this country, it’s paramount for us to be aware of the dangers of noise pollution through extreme honking. I strongly believe that this series will be able to achieve this goal as we collectively aim to limit the number of casualties on the road and curb noise pollution to addressable levels in India,” he said.

Sanjay Katkar, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), said, “The cricket series is an effort to spread awareness and educate people about the security and road safety protocols. The government and other administrative bodies involved in road safety are in complete support of the initiative. People will witness cricketing world legends as they extend their gratitude and support for the movement to educate people through their messages around noise pollution and road mishaps.”

The ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series aims to reduce the continuous honking on Indian roads, which currently stands at over 85 decibels.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the prescribed limit of 55 decibels needs to be maintained. With cricket being a religion in the country, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.