Credit for 'Op Sindoor' to PM Modi, so why blame Pandit Nehru for Pahalgam attack, asks Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre during the ongoing debate on 'Operation Sindoor', questioning the selective accountability claimed by the ruling party over national security matters.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi criticised the government for allegedly taking credit for successful military operations while deflecting blame for terror attacks on others.

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, Gogoi said the perpetrators were not acting independently but were backed by Pakistan's military establishment.

"The terrorists who infiltrated Pahalgam did not act alone; they were just the front. Behind the Pahalgam terror attack is the Pakistani Army, as it is the Pakistani Army that encourages various terrorist groups," he said.

"Today, the head of the Pakistani Army is holding talks with President Trump. Joint meetings are taking place with the US military and forces from three other countries," he added, suggesting a broader strategic picture behind the recent incidents.

"Regarding the satellite information received by these three terrorists, it's becoming clear which neighbouring country’s satellites were involved," Gogoi said, hinting at foreign assistance in planning and executing the infiltration.

Criticising the government’s inconsistent narrative, he pointed to what he described as a contradiction in responsibility.

"That’s why I’m disheartened that you want to take credit for 'Operation Sindoor' but not responsibility for Pahalgam. What bizarre logic is that? Credit for 'Operation Sindoor' goes to Prime Minister Modi and responsibility for Pahalgam goes to late Pandit Nehru? That’s an amazing logic, as shared with us by Modi ji and Amit Shah ji," Gogoi said.

Tuesday’s discussion saw fiery exchanges and strong political rhetoric from both the ruling and Opposition Benches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Lok Sabha, praised the Armed Forces for their swift action under 'Operation Sindoor'. “This is the new normal,” the Prime Minister said, referring to India’s hardened stance against cross-border terrorism.

