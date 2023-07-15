CPI(M)’s anti-UCC meet suffers jolt as veteran Left Convenor E.P.Jayarajan backs out

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (IANS) The much-hyped meeting of the CPI(M) in Kerala against the Centre’s proposal to implement the Uniform Civil Code on Saturday suffered a jolt with its veteran Central Committee member and the Left Democratic Front ( LDF) convenor E.P.Jayarajan deciding against attending it .

The meeting, to be inaugurated by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri later in the day at Kozhikode, is likely to be attended by all the Left allies besides other religious and social groups.

When asked about Jayarajan's decision to stay away from the meeting, a peeved state CPI(M) secretary M.V.Govindan retorted, “What’s that you want?” and added that the question of inviting does not arise as it is a party's event. “No one invited me and hence none needs to be invited. All should participate as this is a party organised meeting,” said Govindan.

He, however, did not speak about Jayarajan’s absence.

Incidentally, the meeting was declined by the second biggest ally in the opposition Congress led-UDF -- the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) .

Also, CPI-- the second biggest ally in the Left-- also appeared to be miffed as the event was not discussed in the LDF and none of their top flight leaders are taking part citing their national executive meet in Delhi.

Not to be left behind, the Congress has been slamming the CPI(M) and demanding answers from Govindan to come clean on this meeting as their legendary leader EMS Namboodiripad in 1987 batted for UCC.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the CPI(M) is confused and appears to be changing its stand now and then.

“Before their meeting gets underway, Govindan and the CPI(M) should let all know whether EMS was right or wrong, as the meeting is totally against the ideology of party stalwarts. Leaders like EMS , E.K.Nayanar and others had spoken in favour of the UCC in 1987. "We demand an answer on this but one thing is clear that the CPI(M) can go to any extent for a few votes,” said Chennithala.

