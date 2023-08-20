Court awards 5 years RI to key accused in East Champaran fake currency case

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A special NIA court in Patna has awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to a key accused in the East Champaran, Bihar in fake currency case, officials said on Sunday.

The court, while awarding the jail term to the accused Raisuddin, also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on him for committing the offence punishable under section 489B read with sections 120B of IPC, section 16 of UA(P) Act, section 18 of UA(P) Act, and section 20 of UA(P) Act.

The NIA said that the accused is the fifth person to have been convicted and sentenced in the case.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Patna, had initially registered a case on September 19, 2015, in the matter following the recovery and seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs 5,94,000 from another accused, Afroz Ansari.

Ansari was carrying the consignment of FICNs to Raxaul near the Indo-Nepal border for further delivery in Nepal.

The NIA took over the matter and re-registered it on December 23, 2015 which led to the arrest and chargesheeting of eight accused persons over the last eight years.

Four accused, Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny Shaw, Ashraful Alam alias Ishraful Alam, and Alomgir Seikh alias Raju, were earlier convicted by the court on October 11, 2018. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 30,000 each. Trial proceedings against the remaining three accused are ongoing.

