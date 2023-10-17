‘Country of Blind’ director on web show 'Shakkar Masala': 'Wanted to offer something memorable'

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) After receiving massive appreciation for 'Country of Blind,' the internationally acclaimed director, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, is back with a Hindi comedy web series titled, 'Shakkar Masala’, and called it a labour of love and dedication.

Based on Leo Tolstoy's story, Rahhat is the creator, show-runner, writer and producer of the series, while Shoib Naksh Shah dons the director's hat.

‘Shakkar Masala' takes a seemingly simple situation, a fight over a hen's egg, and transforms it into a full-blown feud between two families.

The enmity between them becomes so intense that it leads them to the brink of losing everything just to keep the rivalry alive.

Talking about the same, Rahhat said: "Creating 'Shakkar Masala' has been a labour of love and dedication. Following the success of 'Country of Blind,' we wanted to offer something truly unique and memorable.”

“The storyline is a unique blend of humour and drama, starting from a simple egg and transforming into an epic feud between two families. The effort and passion that our team poured into this project are palpable,” he said.

Rahhat further said: “We aimed to craft something distinct from the existing content in the market, and I believe we've achieved just that. 'Shakkar Masala' is a result of our creativity and hard work.”

‘Shakkar Masala’ features an ensemble cast including Faizan Khan, J R Sagar, Shadab Khan, Sonaal Shunail, Ajay Waguzari, Dimple Rani, Karishma Thakur, Vijay Kumar Malla, Umesh Singh, Simriti Sharma, Himanshu Sabgotra, Upendra Sharma, Simran Bhat.

It is streaming on JioCinema.

