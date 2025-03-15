Cote d'Ivoire, Brazil enhance cooperation in aviation, trade, education

Abidjan, March 15 (IANS) Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira visited Cote d'Ivoire and had talks with his Ivorian counterpart Leon Kacou Adom at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan.

A key focus of their discussions on Friday was the signing of an aviation cooperation agreement aimed at establishing direct flights between the two countries, which will likely be operated by one of the two countries' airlines, Xinhua news agency reported.

Beyond aviation, the ministers explored opportunities for collaboration in education and diplomatic training. Vieira emphasised the strong social and cultural ties between Brazil and Cote d'Ivoire, noting significant potential for growth in bilateral trade.

"We aim to strengthen cooperation and provide more opportunities for young Ivorian diplomats to study at Brazil's diplomatic academy," he stated.

Adom highlighted the economic similarities between Cote d'Ivoire and Brazil, particularly in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. He mentioned the potential for development and optimisation of these resources through South-South cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships.

"We plan to sign a strategic partnership agreement to identify key areas for collaboration and inject new momentum into our bilateral relations," he added.

The two officials also exchanged views on multilateral issues, including the reform of the United Nations Security Council, and the upcoming COP30 set to take place in Brazil in November 2025.

During the meeting, Vieira extended a formal invitation to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and his Ivorian counterpart to visit Brazil.

