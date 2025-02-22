Elon Musk’s Tesla Set to Enter India: Price, Launch Date & Market Impact

Tesla's much-anticipated entry into the Indian market is gaining momentum, with reports indicating that the company is establishing showrooms in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Additionally, Tesla is actively recruiting professionals to oversee its Indian operations. As the company prepares to launch, a key question remains—how much will Tesla cars cost in India?

Tesla’s Pricing Strategy in India

Foreign automobile manufacturers typically face high import duties in India. However, if the government grants Tesla a 20% reduction in import duties, car prices will decrease significantly. Even with this potential reduction, Tesla's starting price is estimated to be around ₹35 lakh, as per a report by global capital market firm CLSA.

In the United States, Tesla’s most affordable model, the Model 3, is priced at approximately $35,000 (around ₹30.4 lakh). After factoring in reduced import duties (15-20%), road tax, and insurance costs, the on-road price in India is expected to be around $40,000 (₹35-40 lakh).

Impact on India’s EV Market

The Tesla Model 3 is projected to be 20-50% more expensive than domestic electric vehicles like the Mahindra XEV 9e, Hyundai e-Creta, and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. This pricing disparity raises questions about Tesla’s sales potential in India. While Tesla’s arrival could disrupt the local EV market, the CLSA report suggests that the impact on domestic automakers will be limited.

Additionally, reports indicate that Tesla may introduce an entry-level model priced under ₹25 lakh specifically for the Indian market. Although India’s EV adoption rate is lower than in China, Europe, and the US, Tesla’s presence is expected to increase competition in the premium EV segment and boost the overall industry landscape.