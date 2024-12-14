Cop ends life over torture by wife, father-in-law in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) Amid public outrage over the sensational suicide case of Atul Subhash, a cop took the extreme step, allegedly due to torture by his wife and in-laws on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old H.C. Thippanna, a Head Constable attached to the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru.

Thippanna died by suicide on Friday night on the railway tracks between Heelalige Railway Station and Carmelaram Husaguru Railway Gate in Bengaluru, police said.

In the suicide note, he blamed his wife and father-in-law for driving him to take this extreme step.

Thippanna's body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary.

The Byappanahalli Railway Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Notably, Thippanna was in uniform at the time of his death.

In his death note, Thippanna stated: "I am committing suicide, deeply saddened by the torture from my wife. My wife's father, Yamunappa, gave me a life threat. On December 12, he called me at 7.26 p.m., spoke for 14 minutes, and threatened me.

"When I called back the next morning, he asked me to die, saying his daughter would be better off without me. He also abused me," the note revealed.

The police have booked a case under Sections 108, 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Thippanna hailed from Handiganuru village near Sindhagi town in Vijayapura district.

Earlier, Atul Subhash, who was working with an automobile company here, allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru as a demand of Rs 3 crore was made for a divorce settlement. Subhash ended his life at his apartment in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving behind a 90-minute video and a death note, explaining how harassment by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family compelled him to take the extreme step.

The note left by him read: "If the court decides that the corrupt judge and my wife and other harassers are not guilty, then pour my ashes into some gutter outside the court. Don't do my 'asthi visarjan' till my harassers get punished."

Atul Subhash had sent mail to President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court urging them to come to the rescue of harassed husbands and arrest the accused persons, his wife, mother-in-law and others in his case.

He had also shared a link on X, tagging his video to CEO Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump.

"A dead man is requesting Elon Musk and Donald Trump to save millions of lives from woke ideologies, abortion, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and restore freedom of speech in India. I will be dead when you read this. A legal genocide of men happening in India currently," the suicide note read.

