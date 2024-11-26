Constitution is sacred book in democracy: BJP's Tarkishore Prasad on Samvidhan Divas

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) As the nation celebrates its 75th Samvidhan Divas, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad stated that the Constitution is regarded as a sacred book in a democracy.

Responding to questions about whether the country is being governed according to the Constitution, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad stated, “Yes, the politics of this country is definitely based on the Constitution. No government can go against it. We live in a democratic nation, and the Constitution is our sacred book. Any allegations suggesting otherwise are baseless.”

Addressing concerns that the government and Opposition interpret the Constitution differently, Prasad clarified, “The definition of the Constitution is singular, as laid out by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and accepted by the Constituent Assembly. The government is adhering to that definition.”

On amendments to the Constitution, he remarked, “Amendments have been made as per the requirements of time and situations. These changes are carried out in Parliament after thorough discussions and approval by the majority.”

JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar emphasised the sanctity of the Constitution, saying, “The Constitution is like the Holy Bible, Geeta, or Quran for our country. Claims that the Constitution is in danger often come from corrupt individuals. Our country has a judiciary, but political respect for the judiciary is lacking. For instance, despite being convicted for corruption, Lalu Prasad Yadav continues to lead the RJD. What can the judiciary do in such cases?”

When asked whom the common people should follow regarding the interpretation of the Constitution — the government or the Opposition — Kumar advised, “The common people should adhere to the Preamble and the Directive Principles of State Policy, which safeguard fundamental rights and empower citizens to seek legal recourse if their rights are violated.”

Regarding constitutional amendments, he stated, “Changes are made based on requirements, but the sanctity and adherence to the Constitution must be preserved. When Indira Gandhi tried to curtail constitutional rights, she faced public backlash."

