Constitution became more stronger under PM Modi: MP Dy CM

Bhopal, Nov 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday claimed the Constitution became more stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shukla said PM Modi's governance model has always been constitutional and uplifted the lives of crores of poor people across the country through his multiple beneficiary schemes.

"The manner in which PM Modi has shown respect for the Constitution and running the country has never happened before. The Constitution has become more stronger under his leadership," the Deputy Chief Minister told IANS after participating in a government programme to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution Day in Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre auditorium.

Governor Mangubhai Patel was the chief guest of the programme.

The Deputy Chief Minister also hit back at Congress and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his allegation against PM Modi of "not being aware of the Constitution."

Rahul Gandhi addressing the Congress office bearers at Congress headwaters on Tuesday took a swipe at PM Modi, alleging that the latter has not “read” the Constitution despite organising Constitution Day celebrations.

Holding the booklet of the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said: "This is India's Constitution, and I guarantee you, Narendra Modi ji has not read it. Had he read this book, he wouldn't be doing what he has been doing every day."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The LoP makes such comments only for his political gain."

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi should not make such 'loose comments' against the Prime Minister on such special occasions.

"People of this country have rejected the Congress and Rahul Gandhi's such loose comments are making other Congress leaders embarrassed," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

