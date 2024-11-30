Congress unveils tableau of Kejriwal’s gold-plated toilet seat

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Saturday visited some Mohalla Clinics during the Delhi Nyay Yatra to check on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s so-called “model” of health care.

During the visit, Yadav was shocked to find the clinics in a state of neglect, without doctors or nurses.

Exposing yet another “jhoot ki revadi” (false promise of freebie) of Kejriwal, Yadav said that Kejriwal shut the well-run dispensaries established by the Congress government offering free treatment to the poor and opened Mohalla Clinics but these clinics became a gold mine of corruption for Kejriwal.

Devender Yadav said that Kejriwal, who had boasted that he would open 1,000 Mohalla Clinics to provide free tests and treatment to the people, could not even create half that number of clinics in 10 years.

Even the clinics he managed to set up are in ruins with no doctors or medicines. Some of them are being used by stray cattle and anti-social elements, he said.

Yadav said that Kejriwal had promised that 200 tests would be conducted free of cost for poor patients through Mohalla Clinics, but lakhs of fake pathology and radiology tests were conducted on non-existent patients at the Mohalla Clinics.

He alleged payments were made to private labs in the name of referrals.

The Congress leader said that Kejriwal used Mohalla Clinics to swindle taxpayers’ money as he had done in the liquor scam, classroom construction scam and many other illegal acts.

Earlier during his yatra, the Delhi Congress President Yadav unveiled a tableau featuring a “Sheesh Mahal” (the former CM’s official house in the eye of an alleged corruption case) and a gold-plated toilet seat, with a liquor bottle in front, as symbols of unprecedented corruption by Kejriwal.

The tableau was unveiled before the start of the Delhi Nyay Yatra from Shastri Park in Hari Nagar Assembly in the presence of thousands of Congress workers and local residents.

Yadav said that Kejriwal, who hailed to be from a humble background, lived in a small flat, drove a Wagon-R, and said that he would not accept any official bungalow, car or security, built a Rs 175 crore “Sheesh Mahal” illegally for himself, with a gold-plated commode, and travelled in luxury vehicles with security to flaunt his power.

Yadav said Kejriwal did nothing for the people or for the development of the city.

