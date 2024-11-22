Congress sensationalising Manipur situation, encouraging anti-India forces, says BJP chief Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda has accused the Congress of “sensationalising the situation" in Manipur, trying to set up a particular narrative and encouraging anti-India forces.

In a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nadda said, "Having witnessed firsthand the disrespectful and irresponsible manner in which you and your party walked out when Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was addressing the issue of violence in Manipur earlier this year, it was surprising for me to see your letter on the issue addressed to the Hon'ble President."

The November 21 letter comes in response to Kharge after he wrote to President Droupadi Murmu about the violence in Manipur.

"...I feel compelled to respond to the incorrect, false and politically motivated narrative which your words fail to camouflage. It appears that you as well as your party seem to have conveniently forgotten the complete failure of government machinery and the ill-advised strategies adopted by Congress governments both at the centre and state during similar incidents in the early 90s and during the UPA era. I bring your party's infamous neglect of critical local issues to your notice because the repercussions of the Congress' abject failure are being felt in Manipur even today," Nadda wrote in the letter

While listing the steps taken in the last ten years for the development of the northeast region, the BJP president seeks to demolish the contentions of the Congress in his letter.

"...Yet, ignoring these developments you and your party have chosen to use the Northeast and its people to rake up political mileage and peddle your nefarious agendas. I wish to remind you that under Congress rule, Manipur witnessed one of the bloodiest periods in history. In addition to the black period of the 90s when thousands were killed and lakhs displaced due to rampant violence, in 2011 alone Manipur witnessed a complete blockade for more than 120 days. Petrol prices and LPG process were nearly four-times higher than the rest of the country and losses of crores of were being suffered by the exchequer every day," the letter mentions.

"It was during this time that the Congress government failed to even escalate the issue to appropriate levels at the centre while the State administration engaged in thousands of fake encounters," Nadda said.

The BJP chief said, "In contrast, with the first incidence of violence that was reported, our government - both at the Centre as well as State was immediately working to stabilise the situation and protect the people. Throughout this period and even today, the entire focus of our government has been on maintaining law and order and bringing normalcy to the state. From resources to personnel and provisions the entire government machinery is devoted to bringing back peace and harmony to Manipur. Our commitment to resolving the situation as soon as possible is evident when you consider that investigations into the incidents are being carried out by the NIA, the one of the most efficient agencies in the country."

Nadda accused the Congress-led previous UPA governments at the Centre of failing the country's security challenges. "What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur. It appears that you have forgotten that not only did your government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, Mr P Chidambaram - the erstwhile Home Minister - had signed treaties with them! Furthermore, these known militant leaders fleeing their country to avoid arrest were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts. This complete failure of India's security and administrative protocols under your government is one of the major reasons why militant and habitually violent organisations are attempting to destroy the hard-won peace in Manipur and push it back several decades into the age of Anarchy."

While assuring that the current government will not let the sinister designs succeed, Nadda said, "However, I can assure you that unlike the Congress, our government will not allow this to happen at any cost."

He also accused Congress of favouring anti-India forces, "This pattern of Congress leaders endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces looking to derail India's progress is truly worrying. As a result of this failure to recognise the maleficent intentions of these individuals, your party is often seen matching them step-for-step. Whether this failure is an unfortunate blind spot resulting from Congress' thirst for power or part of a carefully designed strategy to divide the people and sideline our democracy, is what our nation deserves to know."

