Congress to organise 'Bharat Jodo Padayatra' on 1st anniv of BJY

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Congress party will organise 'Bharat Jodo Padyatra' to celebrate the first anniversary of its Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), party sources said on Sunday.

Sources said that padyatra will be held across the country on September 7 between 5 p.m to 6 p.m.

On September 7 last year, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had carried out the BJY from Kanyakumari and concluded it in Jammu and Kashmir in January this year. The party Congress said the yatra was one of its most decisive mass contact programme.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.