Congress leader claims irregularities in Rs 517-crore ambulance contract by Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala on Friday levelled serious allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the award and extension of the Kaniv 108 Ambulance Service contract to GVK EMRI (now EMRI Green Health Services).

He alleged that despite being debarred in Karnataka and terminated in Meghalaya for irregularities, the company was allowed to participate in Kerala’s tender process without scrutiny of records.

According to documents released by Chennithala, Karnataka barred the company from bidding for two years (from November 21, 2023, to November 21, 2025) after it submitted forged records for an ambulance service tender.

Similarly, the Meghalaya government terminated its contract in August 2022, citing repeated service disruptions.

He also claimed a similar termination occurred in Rajasthan in 2010.

Chennithala said the company concealed these punitive actions and falsely declared that no legal or contractual restrictions existed against it while submitting its affidavit for Kerala’s tender on February 24.

He added that the Medical Services Corporation received complaints highlighting these violations, but no action was taken.

“The government’s failure to disqualify EMRI, despite glaring violations, is a continuation of the ‘gratitude’ for the Rs 250 crore commission allegedly received in 2019 when the first mega contract worth Rs 517 crore was cleared with special Cabinet sanction,” Chennithala alleged.

The initial five-year contract ended in March 2024, but instead of inviting fresh tenders, the government extended it by 18 months, allegedly involving fresh commissions.

Following pressure from trade unions, a new tender was finally called. Four companies participated, and one was disqualified.

Global consultancy Grand Thornton vetted the documents. Chennithala claimed that had the scrutiny been thorough, EMRI’s bid should have been rejected at the technical stage itself.

He further pointed out that EMRI, which earlier operated 316 ambulances under a Rs 517 crore contract, has now quoted just Rs 293 crore for running 335 ambulances.

“This proves the earlier deal was inflated to facilitate massive kickbacks,” he charged.

Chennithala demanded a detailed inquiry into the role of the Chief Minister, the former Health Minister, and the Medical Services Corporation in shielding the company.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.