Congress female Dalit worker files police complaint against K’taka CM’s close aide

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) A Congress female Dalit worker has filed a police complaint against H.M. Revanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging assault and threats to her life.

Revanna is the president of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru by Nandini Nagaraj, a Congress worker.

Nandini has also submitted video evidence to the police, in which Revanna is seen pushing her away.

In the video footage, Nandini is heard telling Revanna that she will report the matter to Rahul Gandhi and send the video to him. Revanna is seen asking her to leave the premises.

The incident is likely to spark controversy in the ongoing Assembly session as it involves Revanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to the allegations, former Minister Revanna claimed that Nandini Nagaraj frequently invokes Rahul Gandhi’s name and creates a nuisance. He alleged that she had threatened an officer known to him and even taken Rs one lakh from him via PhonePe. "I had asked her to stop engaging in such activities," he stated.

“She is unable to accept this and is now falsely alleging that I misbehaved with a woman worker and used inappropriate language. She is even claiming that she fears for her life because of me. What would I gain by harming her? In my 40-year political career, I have never engaged in such acts,” Revanna asserted.

He admitted that he did push her while she was recording the video. “If I have done anything wrong, let the party take action against me. She is misusing Rahul Gandhi’s name and has been involved in financial dealings related to transfers. I will be filing a complaint with the AICC regarding this. I am deeply pained by this development,” he said.

The police have taken up the matter for investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.