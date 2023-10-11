CM Vijayan condoles 101-year-old Nari Shakti Puraskar recipient Kathyayani Amma

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (IANS) Now 101 years old, Karthyayani Amma, who in 2018 wrote into record books by becoming the oldest lady who turned literate breathed her last at Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled his meeting with her and described her as a lady with will and dedication which enabled her to win theNari Shakti Puraskar.

“She was unable to study at the age when all studied. When she got the opportunity, she proved that age is nothing and she wished to get a government job too. Such was her determination,” saidVijayan while condoling her death.

C. Raveendranath, the then Education Minister (2016-21) said that when Amma expressed her desire to learn computer at 98 years of age, he personally went to her and they gifted her a laptop, given her passion to learn.

Further, Amma’s name and fame increased when the Kerala tableau portraying Amma,stole the show at the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

But despite the glory, her life was tough after she became bed-ridden a few years ago after suffering a stroke.

Her daughter worked as a domestic help to take care of her aged, ailing, award-winning mother.

Incidentally, it was in 2018 that she was inspired to take a learning course by her daughter, who had passed an examination at the age of 60.

In August 2018, she took an examination alongside 40,362 other people, as part of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority's Aksharalaksham ('Million Letter') programme.

And at the age of 96, she becamethe oldest person to take the test in her district.

She had been given lessons in reading and writing by her great-grandchildren, who were nine and 12 years old.

Tested on reading, writing and mathematics, Amma scored 98 out of 100 marks, giving her the top grade and she wrote herself into record books.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.