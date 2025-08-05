CM Stalin to visit Coimbatore and Tirupur on August 11–12

Chennai , Aug 5 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on August 11 and 12, with the DMK gearing up to give him a grand welcome during his two-day tour.

The visit comes after his earlier scheduled programmes in the region on July 22 and 23 were cancelled due to a sudden health issue.

Now recovered, the Chief Minister is set to resume his engagements in western Tamil Nadu. He will fly from Chennai to Coimbatore on the morning of August 11, where a large gathering of DMK executives and volunteers is expected to receive him at the airport.

From there, he will travel by road to Tirupur district to attend official programs in Palladam and Udumalaipettai. He will be accompanied by cabinet ministers, the district collector, and senior officials during the events.

The programmes are expected to focus on reviewing government schemes, inaugurating development works, and interacting with local stakeholders.

The DMK is mobilising large crowds for the welcome, viewing the visit as both a political and administrative highlight.

On August 12, CM Stalin will travel to Pollachi, where he will unveil the statues of three prominent leaders, K Kamaraj, Chidambaram Subramaniam, and N Mahalingam, at the premises of the Water Resources Department office on the Pollachi–Udumalai Road. These leaders played crucial roles in implementing the Parambikulam and Aliyar irrigation projects, which transformed agriculture in the region.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will participate in a consultation session on the Coimbatore Master Plan 2041, an ambitious urban development blueprint for the city.

The session will bring together members of the public, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and urban planners, allowing them to share suggestions and concerns directly with the Chief Minister.

The Coimbatore Master Plan 2041 aims to drive the city's long-term growth through improved infrastructure, sustainable development, and better urban governance.

Elaborate security and logistical arrangements are being made in both districts to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit, with local police coordinating closely with government agencies.

