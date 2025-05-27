CM Stalin appoints visually challenged woman as ‘Othuvar’ in temple

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) In a landmark step towards inclusivity and empowerment, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over an appointment order for the post of 'Othuvar' to S.S. Priyavadhana, a visually challenged woman.

The woman had successfully completed the Othuvar certificate course at the government-run Archakar Training Centre.

The appointment was made for the Arulmigu Pamban Kumaragurudasa Swamy Temple, marking a significant milestone in efforts to broaden participation in temple services and religious duties to differently-abled persons.

Priyavadhana’s appointment is seen as a pioneering moment in Tamil Nadu’s temple administration, which falls under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The Othuvar is a traditional temple singer who recites sacred Tamil hymns and performs devotional music in temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Historically, these positions have been limited by caste and gender. The appointment of a visually challenged woman represents a progressive shift in policy and practice under the current administration.

On the same occasion, Chief Minister Stalin also laid the foundation stone for three major projects aimed at senior citizens.

These include the construction of dedicated accommodation facilities for the elderly at Kolathur in Chennai, Palani in Dindigul district, and Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district. The total outlay for these projects is Rs 22.61 crore, and they will be executed by the HR&CE Department.

The proposed facilities are designed to offer safe, comfortable, and culturally enriching living spaces for elderly individuals, especially those who are associated with temples or rely on institutional support.

The initiative is part of the DMK government’s broader agenda to improve welfare infrastructure and support systems for vulnerable populations.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, and several senior government officials were present during the event.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to social justice, inclusivity, and the upliftment of marginalised communities through reforms in temple administration, skill development, and welfare programmes. The event was hailed as a progressive blend of tradition and social reform, demonstrating Tamil Nadu’s leadership in inclusive governance within the religious and public welfare sectors.

