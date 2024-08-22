CM Siddaramaiah, his followers looted thousands of MUDA plots: BJP leader Ashoka

Mandya, Aug 22 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Thursday alleged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his supporters looted thousands of plots instead of just 14, and demanded a CBI probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Speaking at a protest organised by the BJP here, he demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct a probe to "uncover the big sharks".

"As soon as he looted 14 sites, his followers looted thousands of sites. His followers, including the MUDA Chairman Marigowda had written that there were irregularities," the senior BJP leader claimed.

"When a social activist exposed this through an RTI, everything was revealed. However, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that he did not acquire any site illegally," Ashoka said.

"Whitener was used to erase some details and facts in the records. When some mistake occurs, it would have been sufficient to cross it out with a pen. But the whitener was used to cover up the issue. CM Siddaramaiah's wife has written to the MUDA requesting a plot in Vijayanagar," the BJP leader said.

"CM Siddaramaiah himself has tampered with the records," Ashoka claimed.

After Governor Thaawarchand Gahlot accorded sanction for prosecuting CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam case, the Karnataka cabinet convened a meeting and termed the Governor's move politically motivated.

The BJP has staged statewide protests on Thursday condemning the Karnataka government's statements against Governor Gahlot, the party's Dalit face.

Taking on CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress, the BJP leader said, "Saying no to the prosecution in the corruption scam reflects the state government's authoritarian attitude. This is an insult to Dalits. The Congress should apologise for this."

Taking a dig at Congress, the BJP leader said the grand-old party had accused the previous BJP government of taking a 40 per cent commission for allotting government contracts and filed a case. However, now the Congress leaders are seeking bail."

