CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of avalanche-hit region, says '48 trapped people rescued so far'

Chamoli/New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by the avalanche in Chamoli district and took first-hand account of the relief and rescue operation being undertaken by various agencies including the Indian Army, ITBP, local police and others.

He also visited Joshimath, where the trapped Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were being ferried from the affected areas for treatment.

The Uttarakhand CM spoke to media persons, giving a detailed account of avalanche hitting the Chamoli region and how the rescue operation was being carried out in full steam.

Describing the dire situation, CM Dhami said that the avalanche had occurred around mid-morning, trapping workers who were present in the area at the time.

"Yesterday, the avalanche came down due to heavy snow, catching the workers and others off guard. When the day began, there were 55 people stranded in the affected area. By the end of the night, 33 people were safely evacuated, and fourteen more were rescued this morning. In total, 48 people have been brought to safety so far," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister further said that seven individuals still remain untraced.

"We are doing everything possible to locate the remaining individuals. The heavy snowfall and challenging terrain have made the rescue operation more difficult. There is no electricity, and internet is currently down in the area. But we are working on installing an antenna to restore communication with nearby villages,” Dhami added.

Notably, over 200 personnel from various agencies are currently involved in the operation, including the Indian Army, ITBP, disaster management teams, the fire brigade, local police, and medical personnel.

“We have sufficient helicopters at our disposal, and around 23 people have been airlifted from Mana to Joshimath, where they are receiving medical treatment at two hospitals,” Dhami added.

The situation became even more precarious as the cold temperatures worsened conditions for many survivors, some of whom sustained injuries while trying to escape the avalanche.

Dhami further explained that snow accumulation on helipads had hindered larger operations, but efforts are ongoing to clear the areas for more efficient helicopter evacuations. He warned that the weather conditions in the region could lead to more landslides and avalanches, urging residents and workers to move to safer areas.

"We’ve alerted people working at high altitudes to be cautious. There is a high likelihood of more landslides in February and March, so we’ve advised them to relocate as a precaution,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that the Alakananda River’s flow had been disrupted due to a landslide, exacerbating the risk in the region. To prevent further damage, research stations and disaster management institutes have been deployed to monitor the situation and prevent further loss of life.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation team of the IBEX Brigade have been put into service, with total six helicopters, including three Cheetah helicopters from the Indian Army Aviation, two from the Indian Air Force, and one civil helicopter deployed at the spot.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister as well as Defence Minister for their unwavering support.

"The efforts of the army and other agencies have been incredible. We are doing everything in our power to bring those who are still missing to safety," Dhami concluded.

