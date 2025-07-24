CM Bhupendra Patel commends BSF troops during visit to Nadabet border outpost in Gujarat

Nadabet, July 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited the Nadabet Border Outpost (BOP) in Banaskantha district, where he interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and praised their unwavering dedication and courage in securing the country's western frontier.

During his visit, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the jawans for their contributions to Operation Sindoor, a recent mission highlighting the bravery and strategic readiness of India's border forces.

He acknowledged the BSF's valour, especially in areas adjacent to the Pakistan border, and saluted their commitment to national security.

The visit was part of CM Patel's itinerary to review ongoing development projects in Banaskantha, particularly in the Suigam region. At the BOP, he participated in a dialogue with BSF officers and soldiers, expressing gratitude for their service and assuring continued state support.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm resolve on national security, CM Patel noted that the success of Operation Sindoor reflected the synergy between the armed forces and border security agencies.

He emphasised that such missions not only defend territorial integrity but also inspire national pride.

Highlighting the state's efforts to promote border tourism, the Chief Minister said that the 'Seema Darshan' initiative at Nadabet has allowed lakhs of visitors to witness the work of BSF personnel up close, boosting public awareness and tourism in the region.

BSF Inspector General Abhishek Pathak thanked the state government for infrastructure support in border areas, particularly for ensuring access to clean drinking water and improved facilities at outposts like Nadabet.

CM Patel was given a Guard of Honour by the BSF and was presented with a memento in appreciation of the state's support.

He was joined on the visit by Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, who also interacted with the troops and reviewed developmental progress in the border district.

