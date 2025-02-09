At a club like Liverpool, you have to prove yourself every day, says Quansah

Liverpool. Feb 8 (IANS) Jarell Quansah strives to prove himself as a Liverpool player every day. The 22-year-old centre-back – a graduate of the Reds’ Academy – enjoyed a breakthrough season at senior level in 2023-24 and made 33 appearances across all competitions.

So far this season he has played 14 times, meaning he is just three appearances away from reaching the milestone of 50 for his boyhood club.

Quansah made the step up to the first team under the management of Jurgen Klopp and is now, of course, coached by Klopp’s successor Arne Slot.

“I feel like at a club like this you always have to prove yourself. It’s not just because of maybe a change of manager or coaching staff, I think you’ve always got to prove yourself because we’re always looking in the market for the best players in the world and you’re always competing against the best.

“So, yeah, for me, I’m always trying to prove myself every day in training and in every game. Just like last season as well, I’m learning and just trying to get better and better, really. It just takes hard work and what I do on the training pitch will help put me in good stead for what I do in the games,” Quansah wrote in Liverpool’s official matchday programme.

Liverpool are enjoying an impressive first campaign under Slot, as they lead the Premier League, finished top of the Champions League league phase, are in the final of the Carabao Cup and will play Plymouth Argyle in round four of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday.

On the reasons for the team performing so well despite the transition of being under new leadership, Quansah explained, “It probably started last year with the sort of disappointment of not achieving what we felt like we could. I think we came into this season knowing what we’re capable of and we are obviously just pretty much the same team that finished last season.

“We were in and around it last season so I didn’t see why we couldn’t keep it up this season. I think it’s just the habits that we’ve instilled within each other and how high our standards are.

“Off the pitch we know what we’re doing – recovery sessions, training and how hard it has to be and how we must just push each other day in and day out.”

