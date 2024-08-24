Club football schedule: Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter Milan in action as Dortmund aim to begin season on high

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The 2024/25 football season is in full swing as all European Leagues will be in action on a jam-packed Saturday evening with Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Arsenal, Dortmund and many others aiming for a winning shot.

Premier League

Manchester United will be involved in the early kick-off fixture on the day as they play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium at 5 pm. Their last trip there saw them lose 0-4 in the 2023/24 season.

It will be the blue side of Manchester that take the field shortly after United’s game. Manchester City will hope to put Ipswich Town to bed early in their 7:30 pm fixture. Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa is one of the most exciting games of the weekend as the Gunners were unable to beat Unai Emery’s side in both Premier League Games last season. To add to that, Villa are the only team that have defeated Arsenal in the league in 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at 10 pm.

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen picked up things exactly where they left them as they scored a 90+10 minute winner against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday night.

Last season’s runners-up VFB Stuttgart will be travelling to the Europa-Park Stadion to play against Freiburg at 7 pm. To continue things it will be Dortmund who would aim to chase the defending champions this time around after faltering early in the previous season. Their opening game will be against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park at 10 pm.

La Liga

FC Barcelona will be hoping to maintain their positive start to the season against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou. The Catalonian team went trophyless in the previous season, not something A side of their calibre is expected to do. With Real Madrid dropping points on opening weekend, Hansi Flick’s men will be aiming to garner a slight lead early on in the season. The match will kick off at 10:30 pm.

Serie A

Both Milan clubs will be in action on the night and will hope to get their first win off the season. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan ended the opening weekend with 2-2 draws in their respective battles. AC Milan will play Parma in an away fixture at 10 pm while Inter Milan will host Lecce at the iconic San Siro Stadium at 12:15 am (Sunday).

(All timings are in Indian Standard Time.)

