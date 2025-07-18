CISF gears up for terror threats with Army-led combat training after Op Sindoor (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) After the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for Pakistan-sponsored deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the buzz is that the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) are being trained with the Indian Army to combat terror strikes.

A top official aware of the matter told IANS on the condition of anonymity that -- "In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a lot of meetings have happened between the Union Home Ministry and CISF officials. Looking at the present situation, the time has come for CISF personnel should also get apt training at par with the Indian Army, so that if any attack happens, in that situation our men are ready to give an immediate response."

The CISF took over Parliament security last year after a security breach in December 2023 created a controversy, replacing Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Although a small number of CISF personnel have received training from the Indian Army in past at their training centres in Chennai, Karnataka and Bhopal but this is for the first time that they will be training along with the Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

"As of now, 120 CISF personnel (Quick Response Team commandos) have received training from the Indian Army. They are being trained by the Northern Command's battalion. The main agenda behind this move is to equip CISF top commandos at par with the Indian Army to combat terror strikes, drone attacks, internal sabotage," said an official.

IANS has learnt that as of now, two batches of QRT commandos have received training, and in the coming days, a third batch will also be lined up, which will include 60 additional personnel.

Training with the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir will equip CISF personnel with better warfare tactics, both in urban and jungle warfare, along with a blend of technological advancements, including drone warfare.

"This training will equip CISF personnel to respond swiftly to crises at high-risk installations such as airports, nuclear facilities, government buildings, and Parliament," said an official.

During the Operation Sindoor, 15 companies were also deployed to Jammu and Kashmir, which, after the ceasefire, were shifted to the Amarnath Yatra route, IANS has learnt.

Additionally, CISF, which largely operates on INSAS rifles, AK-47, sniper guns and other equipment, in the future is likely to receive AK-203.

Although the first receivers of AK-203 will be the Indian Army, followed by the CRPF but “talks have begun on CISF getting AK-203 after Army and CRPF,” an official said.

CISF as of now is providing security to the strategic establishments, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, Airports, Delhi Metro, historical monuments, basic areas/offices connected to the Indian economy, such as petroleum and natural gas, electricity, coal, steel and mining.

They are also providing security to the protected persons classified as Z Plus, Z, X and Y.

