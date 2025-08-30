Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office: Fahadh Faasil Film Hit by Negative Word of Mouth

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, arrived in theatres on August 29 to muted response. Early estimates from Sacnilk show that the film earned around ₹0.75 crore (net) in India on Day 1, a notably low figure for an Onam release.

Occupancy rates across key regions reflected the slow start. Kochi saw the highest average with about 38 percent, while Trivandrum settled at around 16 percent. Bengaluru and Chennai recorded lower figures at 7 percent and 13 percent respectively. Other cities like Kollam and Kottayam reported mid-range occupancy between 24 and 33 percent, while markets such as Hyderabad and the NCR saw single-digit turnout.

With Hridayapoorvam earning ₹3.25 crore and Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra achieving approximately ₹2.6 crore on the same day, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira clearly trailed behind its competition.

Critics were not forgiving. The film was described as incohesive and failing to deliver on both romance and comedy, with some reviews calling it one of Fahadh’s weakest performances in recent times.

Given the low Day 1 turnout, the mix of negative word-of-mouth, and strong alternatives playing, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira faces an uphill battle at the box office this festival season.