Humaira Asghar Dead at 32: Pakistani Actress' Decomposed Body Found in Karachi Home

On Tuesday, July 8, Humaira Asghar Ali, a Pakistani model and actress, was discovered dead in her residence in the exclusive Defense Housing Authority's (DHA) Phase VI neighborhood of Karachi. Police found the 32-year-old's body in a deteriorated state.

Police officials say Humaira is thought to have died over two weeks prior to the discovery of her body. The finding came about after the landlord, frustrated by unpaid rent and unable to contact her, went to court to initiate eviction proceedings. The court ordered the Gizri police to visit the apartment in the Ittehad Commercial neighborhood. When officers arrived at 3:15 p.m. and got no response, they broke into the locked apartment. An unpleasant odor was also emanating from the apartment.

In a statement to the Pakistani news portal Images, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza verified that the residence was locked from the inside, including the balcony door. There were no immediate indications of foul play at the scene, according to the police.

Humaira's body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for additional medical and legal processes after forensic specialists from the Crime Scene Unit were called in to gather evidence. JPMC police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed the advanced level of decomposition, stating, "The cause of death remains reserved." To ascertain the precise cause of death, police are awaiting the postmortem report and are conducting an investigation.

According to reports, Humaira had been living alone in the rental unit for several months without making monthly payments. Police are using mobile phone records to try and find her relatives.

Humaira Asghar had previously appeared in the 2015 movie Jalaibee and on ARY's reality show Tamasha Ghar. She was an actor, model, theater artist, painter, sculptor, and self-described fitness enthusiast, according to her Instagram bio. On the platform, she has more than 713,000 followers. On September 30, 2024, she published her most recent post, which included several unposed pictures.