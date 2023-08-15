'Chutti hai fir bhi..': Virat Kohli sweats it out on a treadmill on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Showing his insane dedication to fitness, former India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a video, on Independence Day, in which he is seen working out on the treadmill, running on it while sweating profusely.

Kohli, who has been given a break as part of the workload management, took to Instagram and shared a video of himself running on the treadmill along with an inspirational yet witty caption as he was spotted in the gym even on a holiday.

"Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega," read the caption along the video.

The video, which captures Kohli and showcases his extraordinary speed on a treadmill, went viral and garnered 1 million likes and more than a thousand comments in a very short duration.

The 34-year-old batter was not part of India's recently-concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies and he will play no part in the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland.

The Delhi-born batter will now return to action against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2 in Kandy. The Asia Cup this year will be organised on a hybrid model with matches hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

