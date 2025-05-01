Chiranjeevi shares how he drew inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) At the Waves 2025 event, legendary actor Chiranjeevi revealed how two iconic figures of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty, profoundly influenced his career.

Reflecting on the 70s era, Chiranjeevi shared that he drew immense inspiration from their unique styles and contributions, shaping his own journey in the film industry. Looking back on his early career, the 'Khaidi' actor opened up about the self-doubt he faced when entering the film industry, surrounded by seasoned veterans. He reminisced about how his love for performing started in his childhood, when he would entertain family and friends with dance—an innocent yet powerful expression that hinted at his true calling.

Chiranjeevi shared, “I started sourcing inspiration from my contemporary people. Now Mithun Chakraborty dada is here. In 1977, I was a student in a film institute. I have seen that Mrigayaa and he won the National Award for his acting in it. It is so natural and he did a fantastic job. There were artists that time putting a lot of makeup. I thought to myself that I should not put makeup. I should look very much natural. People should feel I’m next-door boy. That kind of image I should bring. So, I drew inspiration from Mithun Chakravarty that time. I also took inspiration from the great Amitabh Bachchan. For dancing, I took inspiration from Kamal, my senior. I molded myself."

Akshay Kumar took the stage as the host of a groundbreaking panel at the inaugural Waves 2025 Summit, uniting some of the most revered stars of Indian cinema—Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Hema Malini.

Held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre on the first day of the four-day event, the discussion provided an exclusive look into the careers and experiences of these legendary figures.

During the engaging exchange, Akshay also asked Chiranjeevi a thought-provoking question: “At what point in your early career did you realize you were not just an actor but someone who would inspire millions of aspiring artists?”

Chiranjeevi recalled how his passion for performing sparked in childhood. He shared that his earliest performances were informal dances and entertainment among friends and family. Encouraged by those around him, he began to recognize his talent and interest, particularly in dance.

“Right from the beginning, right from my childhood, my passion towards acting, and then to start with, I used to dance and entertain in and around my friends, my family friends. That time I was very, very small. And with their encouragement, I thought, yes, some talent was there in me, that is, the dancing. And then slowly my inclination towards acting has developed. I want to finally take acting as my career. So that's how I went to Chennai, then Madras,” mentioned Chiranjeevi.

WAVES 2025 is set to bring together influential global leaders from the entertainment industry. At the launch on May 1, Alia Bhatt, along with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajnikanth, and several other prominent film personalities, gathered at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre.

