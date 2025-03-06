'Chintan Shivir' in Hyderabad from Friday to draft roadmap for 2028 Olympics

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) A two-day crucial meeting of sports ministers of all states and senior officials is beginning here on Friday to prepare India's roadmap for the 2028 Olympics.

With a strategic vision for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level Chintan Shivir.

To be organised by the Union government's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) at Kanha Shanti Vanam on the city outskirts, it will discuss the roadmap for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as the country is eyeing a double-digit medal haul.

India is also bidding to host the 2036 Olympics for which a letter of intent has been sent to the International Olympic Committee.

The two-day brainstorming session will bring together sports ministers from various States/UTs, senior sports administrators, key government officials, and domain experts to exchange ideas and craft a roadmap for India's emergence as a global sports powerhouse.

MYAS said the deliberations will focus on enhancing sports governance, grassroots talent identification, infrastructure development, inclusivity, and fostering collaborations.

Union Minister Mandaviya, who is spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to elevate India's sporting landscape, will engage in strategic discussions with stakeholders on India's Olympic ambitions and strengthening the sports ecosystem. State representatives will present their best practices and innovative models during the Chintan Shivir, said an official release.

Key focus areas of the Chintan Shivir include an overview of various schemes of the Union Government and co-ordination with States/UTs, sports development and sports infrastructure partnership with corporates, talent search and nurturing of grass-root talent, promoting good governance in sports, deliberations on expanding Khelo India & Fit India, encouraging inclusivity in sports and welfare of sportspersons and coaches.

"The success of Indian athletes at the recent Uttarakhand National Games highlights our immense potential. Our goal is clear, which is, achieving Olympic excellence and making India a global sports power. By sharing ideas and best practices, we can ensure a structured and sustainable sporting framework. Hosting the Olympics is a national mission, and we must move forward together," said the Union Minister.

A critical aspect of the discussions will be leveraging the expertise of former athletes. Mandaviya has urged states to identify top sportspersons who can transition into coaching roles, bridging gaps in the sporting ecosystem and strengthening the talent development pipeline.

This Chintan Shivir will serve as a catalyst for transformative changes in the Indian sports ecosystem, setting the stage for long-term success on the global stage, the release added.

