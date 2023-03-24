China renews alert for severe convection weather

Beijing, March 24 (IANS) China's National Meteorological Centre on Friday renewed an alert for severe convection weather in parts of the country.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Centre as saying.

Heavy rainfall will hit southern areas of the country, and some places will see up to 60 mm of hourly precipitation, it added.

The Center advised the public to remain alert to flash floods, landslides and mudslides and recommended reducing outdoor activities.

