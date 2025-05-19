‘Chidiya’ trailer presents a story laced with dreams and resilience, urges to find joy in scarcity

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film “Chidiya” was unveiled on Monday, and it promises a poetic drama about dreams, community, and childhood courage.

The film stars Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash, Inaamulhaq, and child actors Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak. It follows the story of Shanu and Bua, two brothers growing up in a cramped Mumbai chawl, whose dreams are far bigger than their surroundings. When they decide to turn an abandoned junkyard into a badminton court, their small idea brings together an entire neighbourhood, a journey filled with mischief, hope, and quiet victories.

Talking about the film, Vinay Pathak said, “The beauty of ‘Chidiya’ lies in its simplicity. Sometimes the most powerful stories come from the smallest, most honest moments. That’s what makes this film stay with you”.

Amruta Subhash shared, “‘Chidiya’ is about dreaming big in narrow lanes. For me, it was about being fully present, no artifice, no acting tricks. Just truth. And in this film, even silence speaks volumes”.

The film is written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, and its music is composed by Shailendra Barve.

Director Mehran Amrohi shared, “‘Chidiya’ is a love letter to childhood resilience. It’s about finding joy in scarcity, and how children’s imagination turns even the smallest spaces into worlds of their own. Shanu and Bua’s dream is simple but it’s everything to them”.

“Chidiya” had its world premiere at the prestigious Zlin International Film Festival, the world's largest children's film festival, where it began its journey of touching hearts globally. The film has since earned awards for Best Film and Best Debut Director, with selections at renowned platforms like South Asia IFF (New York), Cinekid Screening Club (Amsterdam), and several others.

Producer Faqhrul Husaini of Smiley Films said, “From the beginning, we knew Chidiya was special. It’s not loud or flashy, but it celebrates something very precious, the quiet strength of community, and the small victories that make life extraordinary”.

Distributed by Reliance Entertainment, ‘Chidiya’ is set to arrive in cinemas on May 30, 2025.

