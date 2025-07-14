Chhattisgarh: Three villagers injured in IED blast

Raipur, July 14 (IANS) Three villagers sustained serious injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

The incident occurred near Dhangol village under the jurisdiction of Maddeed police station, when the victims had ventured into the forest to collect wild mushrooms, locally known as phutu (an edible slender mushroom, preferred in the Bastar region during the rainy season).

The injured have been identified as Kavita Kudiyam, 16, Korse Santosh, 26, and Chidem Kanhaiya, 24, all residents of Dhangol.

According to police officials, the trio accidentally stepped on a pressure-activated IED planted by Maoists, resulting in an explosion that caused severe injuries to their legs and faces.

They were rushed to the Bijapur District Hospital late Sunday night, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Security forces believe the explosive was intended to target personnel involved in anti-Naxal operations, as Maoists frequently plant pressure IEDs along forest trails used by patrol teams.

However, such devices have repeatedly endangered civilians in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur. Past incidents have claimed lives and caused injuries to villagers, children, and livestock, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of these tactics.

The district administration has issued a public advisory urging residents to exercise extreme caution while entering forested areas. Locals have been asked to immediately report any suspicious objects, wires, or ground disturbances to the nearest police station or security camp.

Authorities emphasised that community vigilance is crucial to preventing further tragedies and ensuring the safety of civilians in conflict-prone zones.

This latest incident highlights the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in tribal-dominated regions of Chhattisgarh, where difficult terrain and limited connectivity continue to challenge counterinsurgency efforts.

Despite ongoing security operations and developmental outreach, the use of hidden explosives remains a grave concern for both law enforcement and local communities.

