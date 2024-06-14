Chennaiyin FC bolster attacking lineup after signing forward Kiyan Nassiri

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have completed their sixth signing of the 2024-25 season with the acquisition of young forward Kiyan Nassiri.

Chennaiyin have signed a three-year contract with Nassiri that will keep him at the club till 2027.

The 23-year-old talented forward has previously played for the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after honing his skills in the Mohammedan U16 team in various competitions.

Nassiri was a regular member of Mohun Bagan Super Giant side that won the Indian Super League Winners Shield in 2024 and the ISL trophy in 2023. In 68 matches across the competition for the club, he played brilliantly and registered nine goals and two assists.

"I am extremely excited and grateful to be a part of this amazing sea of blue. Bringing all my humility and respect for the management, coaches and fans. Looking forward to bringing with me, my endless passion for the beautiful game and my spirit to win with and for my team," Nassiri said.

Talking about the club’s new signing, head coach Owen Coyle said, "We are excited to welcome Kiyan Nassiri to this great club. When you score a hattrick on your debut against your biggest rivals, it says everything there is to be said. He’s a great boy and we have no doubt he will quickly become a fan favourite."

Nassiri’s presence in Chennaiyin FC will elevate the team's attacking capabilities, as he is expected to play a pivotal role for the club.

