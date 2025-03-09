Champions Trophy: Spinners pick five wickets as India restrict New Zealand to 251/7

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) India’s spinners called the shots yet again on a slow pitch with just two degrees of turn as they restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand began well, before losing their first five wickets to Indian spinners bowling 38 overs collectively, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy taking two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name.

It took half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (a gritty 63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (a quickfire 53 not out off 40 balls) to help New Zealand cross the 250-run mark, as the Blackcaps smashed 79 runs in the last 10 overs.

With Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya getting little bit of movement, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra made a watchful start by hitting only one boundary in the first three overs. Ravindar got going by pulling twice and square-driving once to take two fours and a six in a 16-run fourth over off Pandya.

He then emphatically whipped Shami for four, before getting an outside edge running through third man and get another boundary in succession. Ravindra received a reprieve when on 28, Shami shelled a caught and bowled chance. To rub salt on their wound, Young nailed a pull to the right of mid-on and brought up the fifty of New Zealand’s opening stand in seven overs.

After overturning a caught behind decision off Chakaravarthy, Ravindra was given another life on 29 when Shreyas Iyer dropped his catch at deep square leg. India finally had a breakthrough when Chakaravarthy trapped Young plumb lbw for 15. Shortly after New Zealand ended the first power-play at 69/1, Kuldeep struck by castling Ravindra with a ripper of a googly for 37.

Kuldeep came back in his next over to land a body blow to New Zealand by taking the catch of Kane Williamson’s chip off his own bowling. From there, India applied a strong choke via their spin quartet. In a bid to break free, Tom Latham went for a sweep, but was trapped lbw by Jadeja for 14.

Glenn Phillips broke New Zealand’s boundary drought of 81 balls by smacking Kuldeep downtown for six. Though India kept things tight, Phillips managed to get two boundaries in between. New Zealand were also helped by some reprieves from the Indian fielders - Mitchell survived on 38 when Rohit put down a tough chance at mid-wicket off Axar’s bowling, while Shubman Gill dropped Phillips’ catch when the batter was on 27.

The 57-run stand was broken by Chakaravarthy, as his googly castled Phillips for 34. Mitchell marched forward to reach his fifty off 91 balls, the slowest half-century of his career, and in this competition. Bracewell got a boundary for New Zealand after 65 balls by sweeping Kuldeep for four, before heaving Shami for six.

Mitchell hit Shami for two boundaries, before lofting to extra cover and falling for 63. Bracewell heaved Pandya for six, though captain Mitchell Santner was run-out for eight while trying to take a second run. Bracewell reached his fifty in 39 balls as New Zealand crossed the 250-mark, with 12 runs coming off the final over.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2-40, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-45) against India

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.