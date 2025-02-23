Champions Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah receives his ICC Awards and Team of the Year caps

Dubai, Feb 23 (IANS) Ahead of the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah received his ICC Awards and Team of The Year caps for his stellar performances in 2024.

A lower back injury sustained in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Sydney ruled Bumrah out from playing in the Champions Trophy and consigned him to a rehabilitation routine at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

But on Sunday, Bumrah was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium and received the awards and caps from ICC Chairman Jay Shah, with the pictures posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media handles.

Bumrah won ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and was given the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for a superb 2024, where he took 71 wickets in the longer format at an average of 14.92. He also became the Player of the Tournament in India, winning the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies by picking 15 scalps at a jaw-dropping average of 8.26 and an economy rate of just 4.17.

Bumrah also won the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year honour in a sensational year where he became the fastest Indian pacer to achieve 200 Test wickets. He was also named in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year and ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year.

After receiving the awards and caps, Bumrah waved to his India teammates who were going through their warm-up routine ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan. Interestingly, Bumrah was in attendance for an India-Pakistan game in Dubai last year, during the Women’s T20 World Cup.

