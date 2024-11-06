Champions League: Luis Diaz scores hat-trick as Liverpool beat Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool, Nov 6 (IANS) Luis Diaz fired in a hat-trick to help Liverpool beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield and maintain their perfect start in the Champions League.

A second-half flurry of goals on Tuesday night saw the Reds overcome Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga champions to take 12 points from their opening four matches in the league phase.

Diaz opened the game's scoring in the 61st minute and completed it in stoppage time, with Cody Gakpo also on the scoresheet by heading in the hosts' second of the evening.

Xabi Alonso's Anfield return saw his Leverkusen side lose a designated away match for the first time in almost 18 months as Luis Díaz scored his first Liverpool hat-trick.

The match started slowly with few chances. Jones and Tapsoba both had tame shots saved. Leverkusen's penalty appeal for a van Dijk challenge on Frimpong was rejected, and Boniface fired wide under pressure from Alexander-Arnold.

The game began to open up as Liverpool countered a Leverkusen free-kick, but Salah's shot was saved by Hradecky. Just before halftime, Frimpong's goal was ruled out for an attacking handball. Gakpo then tested Hradecky with the final chance of a quiet first half.

Liverpool grew into the game after the break, creating more chances. Jones fired over, and Salah misfired following great build-up from Gravenberch. However, they capitalised on two chances around the hour mark. Jones threaded a perfect pass to Diaz, who calmly lifted the ball over Hradecky to give Liverpool the lead.

Liverpool quickly doubled their lead with Gakpo’s diving header, which was initially ruled offside but confirmed by VAR. Leverkusen’s best chance came when Boniface headed wide, while Hradecky denied a Mac Allister shot.

Diaz made it 3-0 with a close-range finish from Salah’s cross. Kelleher made several key saves to preserve the clean sheet, and in added time, Diaz completed his hat-trick, scoring from a rebound after Nunez's shot was blocked on a counter-attack.

