Champai Soren rues short stint as Jharkhand CM, says 'wanted to do more'

Seraikela (Jharkhand), July 6 (IANS) Days after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, JMM leader Champai Soren said on Saturday that he would have done more for the development of the state if he had got some more time.

While talking to the media, Champai Soren, who reached his assembly constituency Seraikela for the first time after resigning from the CM’s post, said, “All the wishes of a person who wants to work are never fulfilled. I tried to do good work as CM. We brought many schemes for people of all castes and communities. I am satisfied with the work I was able to do in a short period of time.”

The JMM leader named several public welfare schemes that he started during his nearly five-month tenure as Jharkhand CM.

He said that after Jharkhand became a separate state, the development did not happen the way should it have happened.

“Whatever decision is taken in the party and organisation, it has to be accepted. Whatever decision has been taken about me, I will work according to it. Whether I remain in office or not, I will continue to serve the public,” the former CM added.

Champai Soren reluctantly resigned on July 3 after being taken aback by the party's decision. He reportedly had concerns about being replaced as the CM months before the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Champai Soren was opposed to the hasty decision with which the change was made.

